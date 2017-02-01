Dancing Pigs Deli is the catering kitchen for Central Florida Foodworks and
Fish on Fire. Business is booming, and we just had to expand our facilities to handle all the orders. Come enjoy the Americas best deli creations at Dancing Pigs Deli.
Some so authentic, you will think you're back home, and others with a twist
that will have you craving more. Come enjoy the unique taste, and
shopping experience that the Dancing Pigs Deli has to offer.
Open from 11 to 9, Monday thru Friday. Catering available anytime.
Look for expanded times soon.
Grayson, soft, velvety texture with notes of bacon, smoke, grass and butter. A delicious cheese.
Chili Daddy
available here.
Mobay The sweetness of the sheep's milk is balanced out by the bright tang of the goat's milk.
GARROTXA,This import is becoming Spain's most famous goat. Semi-firm texture and a sweet white pepper piquancy.
Dancing Pigs Deli is South Orlando's little deli with giant flavor.
Experience Chef-made, meaty sandwiches replicating Americas best Deli specialties.
Our famous Dancing Pig Sandwich is piled high with slow-smoked pork butt.
Muffalettas that would make a Cajun envious. Stacked with Italian meats,
cheese and our house made olive salad.
Italian beef, urban hot dogs and our version of Tah-kos will tantilize your tastebuds.
Dancing Pigs Deli is one of those places you'll tell your friends about and then wish you didn't.