Dancing Pigs Deli is the catering kitchen for Central Florida Foodworks and

Fish on Fire. Business is booming, and we just had to expand our facilities to handle all the orders. Come enjoy the Americas best deli creations at Dancing Pigs Deli.



Some so authentic, you will think you're back home, and others with a twist

that will have you craving more. Come enjoy the unique taste, and

shopping experience that the Dancing Pigs Deli has to offer.



Open from 11 to 9, Monday thru Friday. Catering available anytime.



Look for expanded times soon.

